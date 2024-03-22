The Lady Moura is back home in Palma’s Club de Mar.

Delivered in 1990, she is one of the largest and most luxurious superyachts in the world.

She was in fact the ninth largest private yacht when she was launched.

Named in honour of Mouna Ayoub, the wife of the Saudi magnate Nasser Al-Rashid, who has her built in the historic German shipyard Blohm&Voss, she has since been sold for some 160 million to the Mexican multi-billionaire Alberto Bailleres.

The 89-year-old father of seven makes his money from the largest and most productive silver mines in the world. According to Forbes, his fortune is estimated at € 9.3 billion.

His mines are said to produce 25 tonnes of gold and 25 000 tonnes of silver per year.

At 105 metres long and with a size and speed comparable to that of a small cruise ship, 20 knots, she can accommodate 30 guests (including President Bill Clinton during his holidays in Formentera and George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara) and she has a 60-strong crew, a heliport, swimming pool, disco, jacuzzi, beach club, water sports equipment and spa.