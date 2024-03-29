The Good Friday procession in Palma was marked yesterday by good weather, and the Sant Enterrament left at 7pm from Sant Francesc. | Jaume Morey
Palma29/03/2024 09:51
The procession of the Sant Enterrament, held on Good Friday 29th March, is an outstanding event in Palma's Holy Week. This event not only marks a moment of profound religious significance but also becomes a meeting point for numerous faithful who fill the streets of the city. Its celebration is a manifestation of the intense fervour and devotion that the people of Palma feel towards these traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation, thus consolidating the local identity and culture.
