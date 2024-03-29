The procession of the Sant Enterrament, held on Good Friday 29th March, is an outstanding event in Palma's Holy Week. This event not only marks a moment of profound religious significance but also becomes a meeting point for numerous faithful who fill the streets of the city. Its celebration is a manifestation of the intense fervour and devotion that the people of Palma feel towards these traditions, which have been passed down from generation to generation, thus consolidating the local identity and culture.

The solemnity and recollection that characterise the procession of the Sant Enterrament make this one of the most moving and spectacular events in Palma's Holy Week. The massive participation of the faithful, who gather in the streets of Palma to take part in this event, reflects the importance of tradition and the community's commitment to its spiritual roots. This event, as well as reflecting the great religious fervour, stands as a living testimony to the faith and devotion that permeate these important dates in Palma's calendar.

The route through the old quarter of Palma will start at the Basilica of Sant Francesc, at 7pm, and will pass through Plaça de Sant Francesc, C/ de Sant Francesc, Plaça de Santa Eulàlia, C/ de la Cadena, Plaça de Cort, C/ de Colom, C/ de la Bosseria, Plaça d'En Coll, C/ de la Galera, C/ de la Corderia, Plaça de la Quartera, C/ de la Esparteria, Plaça del Mercadal, C/ de la Ferreria, Plaça de Sant Antoni, C/ dels Socors, Plaça Llorenç Bisbal Batle, entrance to the church of Nuestra Señora dels Socors. Once the procession is over, the Solemn Ceremony of the Sant Enterrament will take place in the same church.