At around 11am on Saturday, a boat from the Maritime Safety Agency located an overturned vessel adrift off the coast of Canyamel (Capdepera).

It was a twelve-metre boat believed to be for transporting drugs and was towed to the port in Cala Ratjada.

As well as examining the boat, the Guardia Civil mobilised the force's GEAS diving group and a helicopter to search for bundles of drugs. There is also a search for whoever was on the boat.

In October last year, a major search was launched after four bundles of hashish were discovered in Santa Ponsa. More than twenty were recovered from various parts of the southwest coast and as far away as Deya. It was believed that a storm had led to the drugs ending up in the sea.

In April 2023, there was another search for bundles. These were thrown overboard during a high-speed chase of a drugs boat by the Guardia Civil that ended in Cala d'Or. On that occasion, arrests were made, which wasn't the case in October, except for the arrests of two individuals who found a bundle in Costa de la Calma and took it with the intention of selling the drugs.