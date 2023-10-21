On Saturday morning, four bundles of hashish were discovered at the small Es Caló d'en Pellicer beach in Santa Ponsa. They were under a catamaran that had been pushed onto the beach by waves on Friday. One of the bundles had the word 'sugar' on it.
