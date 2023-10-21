On Saturday morning, four bundles of hashish were discovered at the small Es Caló d'en Pellicer beach in Santa Ponsa. They were under a catamaran that had been pushed onto the beach by waves on Friday. One of the bundles had the word 'sugar' on it.

The owner of the catamaran was helped by some other people in removing the bundles. But this was after two individuals had got there first. They cut them open and loaded some of the drugs onto a van.

Calvia police were called and handed the bundles over to the Guardia Civil, who are now investigating how they came to be there and who had taken some of the drugs. Each bundle had a weight of some 40 kilos.