Gary Goldsmith, the Princess of Wales´s Ibiza-based uncle threw his support behind his royal niece, telling Spanish TV channel Telecinco that she had handled the situation incredibly well.

Gary, 58, is a millionaire businessman who made his money in recruitment, and is the younger brother of Kate's mother Carole Middleton. He owns a luxury villa on Ibiza. Prince William and Kate Middleton stayed in the villa in August 2006.

Gary Goldsmith told Telecinco: "I don't think there's anyone in the world who has had to deal with this, handle it with her children and then have to explain themselves to national and international media".

"She has been honest and transparent and it does seem that she is recovering and it is all preventive. I haven't spoken to Kate about it, it's being handled internally and confidentially by the family and I'm going to respect that."

Gary Goldsmith has lived on Ibiza for many years has been dubbed as the "black sheep" of the Middleton family.