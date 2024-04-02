A target for new civic ordinance in Palma that is expected to be introduced by the end of May is the problem of motorhome and caravan parking on the streets.

Under the new bylaw, it will be prohibited to park a motorhome, camper van or caravan in the same place for more than ten days. The exact time and day of arrival will have to be indicated on the windshield and be clearly visible. After ten days, the vehicle will have to be moved a minimum distance of 250 metres.

There are various other provisions. For example, it will be prohibited to have the engine running while the vehicle is stopped. It will not be possible, therefore, to charge batteries or operate air-conditioning systems. Putting out tables and chairs by the vehicle will be banned.

The ordinance will state: Motorhomes and towed caravans will not be able to camp in the municipal area, except in areas expressly enabled and signposted by the town hall.

Fines will range from 750 to 1,500 euros, except if individuals are in a situation of social exclusion, in which case the fines will be substituted by community work.

The regulations take account of individuals' circumstances. If they are homeless, they will be directed to social services. In the most serious instances, the police will take people to social services.