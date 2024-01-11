The Council of Mallorca has resolved to collaborate with local councils in facilitating the establishment of designated areas for campervans, caravans, and camper vans, endorsing the proposal put forth by Vox during the island's plenary session.

Currently, Mallorca has only one service area in the Son Castello industrial estate, catering solely to the disposal of wastewater generated by these vehicles. In contrast, Minorca boasts four waste disposal points and seven designated areas. Advocates, including Joan Pere Crespí of AMMICCA (Friends of Mallorca, Minorca, Ibiza in caravans, campers and motorhomes association), argue that such spaces are essential for both residents and tourists traveling in these vehicles.

Crespí emphasized the need for political attention and investment, presenting the demand under the tourism label. Numerous town councils, including Sa Pobla, Inca, Alcudia, Santa Margalida, Andratx, and Puigpunyent, have expressed support for establishing these points. The Council of Mallorca's commitment focuses on creating small areas, accommodating a maximum of 10 vehicles to prevent overcrowding.

AMMICCA, representing around 3,000 registered campervans in Mallorca, highlights the growing influx of tourists using this mode of travel, especially since the introduction of the Alcudia-Toulon ferry.

While the Council previously expressed support for such areas in 2022, no concrete progress ensued, and the recent decision aims to provide administrative and legal assistance to local councils to address this gap in infrastructure. The initiative aligns with the increasing popularity of camper tourism and addresses the pressing need for suitable parking and overnight stay facilities for these vehicles.