At around 7.15pm last Saturday, two blind people requested the presence of the Palma Local Police in a restaurant in the city centre, as the restaurant manager had refused them entry as they were accompanied by their guide dogs.
Palma restaurant denounced for refusing entry to two blind people with their guide dogs
The manager of the premises argued that animals are not allowed in the establishment
