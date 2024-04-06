A 38-year-old British tourist is in a very serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after falling from the third floor of the Maria Elena apartments building in Magalluf on Saturday morning.

Around 6am, a resident of the apartments on C. Federico García Lorca called the emergency services to report a man lying on the ground who was bleeding profusely. He was conscious but with injuries to the head and face.

Reports say that he had been drinking, the initial police hypothesis being that he lost his balance and fell when looking out over a balcony.