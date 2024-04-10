Muro town hall, which owns 'La Monumental' bullring, is to put the management of the arena out to tender.
Muro planning the reactivation of bullfighting
The town hall owns 'La Monumental'
When is Spain/Mallorca finally going to move out of the dark ages and into the modern, non primative thinking age. The torturing of animals for human pleasure is not acceptable in any modern civilised society.
Johnny CAnd when it starts losing money (which it will) they will go cap in hand to the council who will willingly give them money. That's how it works. There are not enough people interested in bullfighting to keep it going without subsidies.
Charles Dalrymple-Chumley“the Spanish and their thirst for blood” - please don’t tar us all with the same brush!
Well that is great news. Nothing like killing a few defenceless animals for a bit of fun.
Zoltan TeglasFirstly, I am 100% against bull fighting. Just to correct your comment; as it says in the article, there will be a bidding process for the concession - it won't be tax payers money, the concession will go out to tender and the highest bidder will have to rent the bull ring from the ayuntamiento.
WTF is wrong with people? Like foxhunting, bloodsports should belong in the past.
Teasing, torturing and killing an animal in cold blood should not be a spectator sport in 2024. What message does bull fighting send out to the world about the Spanish and their thirst for blood? We need to be smarter than this. What was deemed entertainment decades ago is no longer acceptable in modern society. We've moved on.
I'll keep pulling for the bull.
And who's going to pay for this ****? As usual taxpayers will have to pay for this barbaric animal torture, that the vast majority of people are against. But Muro has a backward looking rightwing council that wants to return to the 1950s, using other people's money of course.