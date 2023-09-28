Palma City Council has approved a proposal presented by Vox for Palma to once again become a ‘bullfighting city’ and urged the council to “put pressure on the Balearic Government” to ensure that minors can attend bullfights.
Palma declared a ‘bullfighting city’ again
Government urged to allow minors to attend bullfights
2 comments
So we take Spanish society back to Roman times when gladiators fought lions to the death. Same thing; 2,000 years later. And we call ourselves civilised people.
Its a crying shame that Spain cannot stop living in the past and move forward to a civilized, modern way of thinking with a heart ♥.