Spain has overtaken Britain as the country in Europe where the major hotel chains want to invest, a state of affairs which is clearly evident in Mallorca. A recent survey said that Spain had toppled Britain from the hot spot and Mallorca is enjoying major investment from the big hotel chains.
Big hotel chains splash the cash
