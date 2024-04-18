Residents of Es Caülls in Marratxi have described an illegal holiday rental property as "scandalous".

The residents say that there have been non-stop parties at what has been advertised on a website with the name Villa Marilyn Lujo Disco.

It isn't registered as a holiday rental; there is no ETV licence. Yet it has been openly promoted as a house with a "super disco so that clients can celebrate very exclusive birthdays with music, and even a DJ". It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, capacity for up to 30 people, its own nightclub, swimming pool, beach volleyball court, chill out area and pool table.

Marratxi town hall and police were made aware of the situation. The police started to make regular patrols and on one occasion intervened and demanded ID of all those present. The mayor, Jaume Llompart, says: "They are going to be punished."

The town hall has forwarded all the relevant information to the Council of Mallorca's tourism inspectorate for it to open proceedings. The minimum fine for illegal holiday rental is 40,000 euros.