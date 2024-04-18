Record high temperatures in Mallorca and Spain are thought to be responsible for growing numbers of insecticide-resistant Germanic cockroaches.

Climate change, which saw record temperatures across Mallorca last summer, could be causing an alarming rise in the number of cockroach infestations in Spain - as well as alterations to their genetic makeup.

So far this year, Spanish authorities have reported a significant rise in infestations - up by 33 per cent compared to the rate in 2023, according to Euronews.

Experts say record hot temperatures are to blame for these ‘mutant’ cockroaches. Increased heat means the pests’ metabolic cycles accelerate - and it’s particularly evident in the Germanic cockroach. That’s a worry as that variety is prevalent in homes and food-related businesses.

Hotter-than-average temperatures also mean that the breeding season of the creatures is getting longer and their genetic resistance to conventional insecticides has been enhanced.

All of these factors are linked to a broader and more serious public health issue, with more frequent sightings being reported in both residential and commercial establishments.