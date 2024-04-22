The Guardia Civil initially arrested the pair and then released them. | Michel's (Archive)
Calvia22/04/2024 09:44
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Swedish tourists, aged 21 and 26, for assaulting an Italian man in Magalluf on April 11.
The Guardia Civil initially arrested the pair and then released them. | Michel's (Archive)
The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Swedish tourists, aged 21 and 26, for assaulting an Italian man in Magalluf on April 11.
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
So, I'm happily walking around minding my own business when two tall strangers approach me and demand to buy drugs. I don't have any since I'm teetotal and don't speak Swedish. Then they beat me up 'cos they're angry and bored. The police arrested them but the court let them go home to Sweden. My injuries will take weeks to heal leaving scars and I can't work. You could be next.
Hopefully they had a big fine to pay plus costs? Also they should have been banned from Majorca for an indefinite period, or yet again were they just let off? More details needed to complete this report.