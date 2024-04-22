The Guardia Civil report having arrested two Swedish tourists, aged 21 and 26, for assaulting an Italian man in Magalluf on April 11.

Around 3am, the two approached the 48-year-old Italian on C. Punta Ballena. They asked him if he could sell them marijuana. He replied that he could not; he didn't sell drugs. They then attacked him with bricks and a stick. The incident was recorded on video.

The Guardia Civil were informed and the two were arrested. But as there was no formal complaint at the time or report of injuries, they were released. Two days later, the Italian man lodged a complaint.

The tourists were staying in Alcudia. The Guardia Civil had the details and rearrested them. They appeared in court in Palma, the judge released them and hours later they flew back to Sweden.