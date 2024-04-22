The residents association of Palma's Paseo Marítimo has voiced their discontent with the local town hall regarding the persistent accumulation of rubbish and grime in the area, particularly noticeable every weekend. They attribute this issue to the kebab shops and similar food establishments that operate until the early hours of the morning, with some closing as late as 6am.

Antonio Ruiz, the association's president, laments that this late-night activity results in a considerable amount of waste, including discarded paper, food containers, glasses, and bottles, which leaves the promenade in an unsightly state. Moreover, he highlights the disturbance caused by the noisy people frequenting these establishments.

Adding to their grievances, the association points out the absence of adequate rubbish bins along the promenade, exacerbating the problem. In response, they advocate for the implementation of regulations to restrict the operating hours of these eateries, suggesting a closure time of 2.30am.

Furthermore, Ruiz urges both the Town Hall and the Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) to review the types of businesses permitted in the area and to amend regulations accordingly, aiming to improve the promenade's image and foster healthy competition with other maritime locations worldwide.

Despite the challenges, Ruiz extends appreciation to EMAYA for their efforts in cleaning up the aftermath, albeit acknowledging the substantial task ahead due to the lack of civic responsibility among some residents and visitors.