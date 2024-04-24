In the Balearic parliament on Tuesday, the tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, was reminded by the opposition that he had promised to present the amended tourism of excesses law before Easter.

Llorenç Pou of PSOE observed that Easter had come and gone and that the only thing that was known was that the minister intends to change the title of the law to "responsible tourism". The delay, Pou insisted, was causing "legal uncertainty".

Bauzá said that the amended law (or decree law) will be presented "imminently". As to the change of name, he once more explained that reference to excesses was not appropriate because it conveys a negative image.

Although little is actually known about the amended law, the minister did confirm that sanctions against 'balconing' will remain and that the ban on the sale of alcohol in shops from 9.30pm to 8am will continue. This ban, as it stands, only applies (in Mallorca) to parts of Magaluf, Arenal in Llucmajor and Playa de Palma.

At present, it is not known how much more broadly this ban and indeed other measures will be applied, if at all.