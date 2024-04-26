The fire broke out around 11.30pm.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter, Inca, 26/04/2024
An 82-year-old woman died on Thursday night following a fire at her home in Inca.

Emergency services went to the scene around 11.30. Firefighters found the body of the woman, while two other women, aged 80 and 82, had suffered minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment.

The causes of the fire and of the woman's death have yet to be reported.