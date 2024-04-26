An 82-year-old woman died on Thursday night following a fire at her home in Inca.
Woman dies in Inca fire
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Big changes on the horizon when Britons travel to Mallorca
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.