The owners of the Hotel Formentor obtained this Friday at midday what is expected to be their last municipal building permit. Mayor Martí March signed the decree authorising the demolition of all the buildings that were illegally constructed on the plot before the Emin Capital fund took over the property.

With this building permit, the property has the green light to demolish all these buildings and formally request the end of construction and the relevant activity licence, a prerequisite for the Four Seasons Formentor Hotel to open its doors, probably before the month of June.

Although the property's initial project was to completely refurbish the hotel, it ended up demolishing the original building in its entirety during the construction phase. The body of the complex has been rebuilt true to the original, incorporating new facilities such as a semi-basement spa and several swimming pools.

Pollensa town hall has opened several proceedings for planning infringements for this and other reasons. Some of them are still pending resolution. The initial idea of the Four Seasons chain was to open the doors of the hotel complex in April, but the delay in obtaining the licences for the renovation of the exteriors and gardens and for demolition has prevented it from meeting the planned schedule.

The chain has already carried out the staff selection process for what will be the second of its hotels in Spain and the one with the highest prices.