The owners of the Hotel Formentor obtained this Friday at midday what is expected to be their last municipal building permit. Mayor Martí March signed the decree authorising the demolition of all the buildings that were illegally constructed on the plot before the Emin Capital fund took over the property.
Hotel Formentor obtains its last building permit
The reconstruction saw the incorporation of new facilities such as a semi-basement spa and several swimming pools
