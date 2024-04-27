A security guard at a club in Magalluf has been arrested by Calvia Police for an assault on two British tourists that caused serious injuries.

One of the two suffered blows to the face and head that required several stitches. Doctors haven't ruled out the possibility of internal injuries.

The other tourist suffered severe bruising to one eye, and there is concern that he could lose some vision. When medics treated him at the scene, he was bleeding profusely from a wound above the eye.

The arrest was made after officers interviewed witnesses. Two other workers at the club were potentially implicated in the assault. Security camera footage is being examined.