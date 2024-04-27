Velella velella is the scientific name for a jellyfish species known in Mallorca as barquetes de Sant Pere (Saint Peter's small boats). One of various names in English is little sail; they have a little sail that catches the wind.
'Invasion' of a Manacor beach by little sail jellyfish
A relatively harmless species
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
- Living in a motorhome in Palma: "It'll only get worse"
- Watch those prices in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.