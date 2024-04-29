Video capture of the institutional signal of La Monclao, of the appearance of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, in which he announced on Monday that he has decided to continue at the head of the Executive "with more strength if possible" after the period of reflection that he has taken in recent days in the face of what he considers a campaign of harassment and demolition against him and his wife. | EFE / Moncloa
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday he had decided to continue in office, days after abruptly announcing he was considering his future following the launch of a corruption investigation against his wife. The centre-left prime minister, 52, had surprised foes and allies alike when he said on Wednesday he was taking time from public duty to consider quitting.
There's a large amount of bluff going on here. Perhaps he's been watching the series Suits on Netflix! He was never going to resign permanently and the accusations over his wife and others close to him if proven are what will bring him down in the end. Or would do if Spain had an effective opposition party. It's all smoke and mirrors. Oh for a politician with honesty, integrity and a real desire to carry out policies to make Spain great again. I can dream.
Another totally useless politician clinging on with his own sense of importance. It would have been far better for Spain and it’s citizens if he just resigned.