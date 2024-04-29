Miraculously, no one was injured. A driver lost control of their Fiat Punto on Avenida Alemania in Palma and crashed into a tree on Monday, just a few meters from one of the entrances to Ramón Llull high school. Minutes later, hundreds of young people were leaving class and came across the accident.

According to sources close to the case, the incident took place at around 2pm. Apparently, and according to the first hypotheses, the man, for reasons under investigation, lost control of the vehicle and was almost spun around after hitting a tree. The state of the road after the rains may have had something to do with this.

A patrol of the Palma local police and an ambulance went to the scene. The medical staff attended to the man on the spot, who was given a neck brace. He was later taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. The accident created a great deal of excitement in the area, as a large number of students from the IES Ramón Llull secondary school were passing through the area at the time.