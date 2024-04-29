The incident took place shortly before hundreds of teenagers were due to leave school. | Emmanuel Sanchez
Miraculously, no one was injured. A driver lost control of their Fiat Punto on Avenida Alemania in Palma and crashed into a tree on Monday, just a few meters from one of the entrances to Ramón Llull high school. Minutes later, hundreds of young people were leaving class and came across the accident.
