On Wednesday morning, a section of the Port de Valldemossa road had to be closed because of a rockfall.

The road was closed between 8.45am and 11.15am. The local police and council workers managed to move the rocks that had spilled across both lanes of the road.

The cause of the rockfall is as yet unknown, but recent rain may have been a factor.

Rockfalls in the mountains do happen from time to time, one of the most disruptive having been in January 2017. The road between Andratx and Estellencs was closed for several weeks after the roof of a tunnel collapsed when a massive rock crashed through it.