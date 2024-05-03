A 26-year-old Briton, identified as M.E.F., was arrested on Thursday night for sexually assaulting a stewardess on a flight from Manchester to Palma.
British tourist arrested for sexual assault on flight to Palma
The case is likely to be pursued in England
Also in News
- Spain wants Britons to show they have 113.40 euros, £97, per day for their holidays
- Sunloungers set ablaze in Alcudia
- Spanish pensioners stuck at Palma Airport for fourteen hours
- Over two hours for Britons to get through Palma airport queues
- Palma Airport passport control "collapse" put down to unscheduled flights
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
He should be banned from flying. And if he was so drunk he couldn't remember anything why was he allowed on the plane in the first place.