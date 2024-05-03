A 26-year-old Briton, identified as M.E.F., was arrested on Thursday night for sexually assaulting a stewardess on a flight from Manchester to Palma.

The pilot of the Jet2 plane had notified the Guardia Civil that there was a passenger who was causing trouble. He had apparently touched two women before also touching the stewardess, to whom he made obscene comments. During the flight he was shouting and vaping.

He was arrested around 11pm. The Guardia Civil checked his phone because he had made several videos.

On Friday morning he appeared in court and exercised his right not to testify. He apparently couldn't remember anything anyway.

He was released and the judicial procedure is likely to now be pursued in England.