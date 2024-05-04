Santa Margalida town hall has given initial approval to regulation of motorhomes, camper vans and caravans in Son Serra de Marina.

This bylaw will allow owners to park in a designated area for up to ten nights. They will have access to electricity (just for charging batteries and for small appliances), to drinking water and to waste water facilities. There is capacity for around 50 vehicles.

The charge will be 25 euros per night for one to three nights and 20 euros for up to ten nights, the maximum length of stay that will be permitted. Bookings will have to be made at least ten days in advance.

The new ordinance is out for 30-day public consultation. At the end of this period, assuming that there are no objections, it will be made official and come into effect.

Son Serra, which lies between Can Picafort and Colonia Sant Pere, has long been popular with motorhome owners; too popular for some residents. Parking on the frontline was prohibited because residents maintained that the vehicles blocked their sea views.

Last November, the town hall banned motorhomes from all streets in Can Picafort and Son Serra, but it said that it would look to make a site available in Son Serra. It is next to the municipal office and not that far from the beach.