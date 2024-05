Around 4.15pm on Sunday afternoon, the Ibanat nature agency advised that there was a fire near the Nus de Sa Corbata on the Sa Calobra road.

The road was closed to allow Ibanat and the Mallorca Fire Brigade to tackle the fire, to which access was relatively difficult.

With air support, the fire was stabilised after about an hour and was brought completely under control by 5.40. Half a hectare of land was affected.