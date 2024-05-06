One of the sporting events with the greatest economic and media impact organised in Mallorca will take place this coming Saturday, May 11. The Zafiro Ironman Alcudia-Mallorca Ironman will involve a human deployment of great caliber, but at the same time, due to the dispute especially the cycling segment, will involve a series of cuts and restrictions of road and motor traffic on different roads in the north and the Serra de Tramuntana. The organisers have set up a website with information about the race: https://www.ironman.com/im703-mallorca.

Around 80 professional triathletes will be taking part in the first European destination of the Ironman Pro Series, in Alcudia. They will be joined by 3,800 age-group athletes competing for qualifying places for the Ironman 70.3 VinFast World Championship 2024, to be held on 14-15 December in Taupō, New Zealand. In addition, the Zafiro Ironman 70.3 Alcudia-Mallorca also offers places for the 2024 Ironman VinFast World Championship in Nice, France to the top five finishers in each age group.

All athletes will swim 1.9 kilometres (1.2 miles) in the usually well-protected bay of Alcudia before embarking on an undulating 90-kilometre bike course with 800 metres of positive elevation gain. In the fast, flat run, the athletes will run three laps around the bay of Alcudia and finish on the beach at the spectacular finish line where spectators will applaud the heroes.

The first sector affected by the road closures will be between Puerto Alcudia and Puerto Pollensa. Via Corneli Àtic will be closed from 7.50am to 10.15am, as will Camí de l'Albufera, Avenida Príncipes de España and Avenida de Inca, in the latter cases until 10.20am. The segment up to the hydroplane roundabout will be closed until 10.55am, and once on the Ma-10 (Serra road) and up to kilometre 17.4 (Menut-Binifaldó), it will not be possible to drive until after 11.55 am.

The section between Pollensa, Lluc and Caimari will have traffic cuts and restrictions from 7.55am to 12.40pm. Between Menut and Binifaldó and up to Coll de Sa Batalla will be from 7.55am to 12.15pm, while from Coll de Sa Batalla and up to the Caimari exit to the left (Camí de Ses Deveres) they will be extended until 12.40pm.

The next stretch is between Caimari and Muro, starting at the Camí de Ses Deveres, at the Caimari exit, and up to the Moscari exit, when it will not be possible to drive between 8.45am and 12.50pm; from the Ma 2131 road (Selva-Campanet) and up to the entrance to Campanet, the cut will be extended for a further five minutes, until 12.55pm.

From the exit of Campanet and in the direction of Camí de Sa Carretera (Ma 2132), the incidents are located between 8.55am and 1pm, and until 1.05pm at the Camí de Son Perelló junction. On the Ma-13 (Sa Pobla dual carriageway), incidents are concentrated up to the Camí de Son Vivot roundabout and up to 1.05pm as well.

The accesses to the Son Vivot and Talapí roads will be restricted from 9am to 1.30pm, while from the intersection with the Talapí road and up to the entrance to Muro (kilometre 8.5) until 1:50pm, as well as in the area of the Muro cemetery roundabout.

The fourth and last sector affected is the one comprising Muro, Sa Pobla, the es Murterar road and Puerto Alcudia. From the roundabout at the Muro cemetery junction with the Ma 3430 road, in the direction of the Ma 3431 and towards Can Picafort, the incidents are concentrated from 9.25am and 2pm and 2.10pm, in the latter case on the Camí de Ses Tanquetes and up to the junction with the Ma 3433 road.

From the Camí de Ses Tanquetes junction to the Es Murterar roundabout, the road will be closed from 9.10am to 2.30pm and up to the junction with the Ma 12 (Alcudia-Artà) until 2.35 pm. Finally, from kilometre 28.5 (Ham roundabout) to kilometre 31.2 of the Ma-12 (Màgic roundabout), the road will be closed from 9.50am to 2.45pm.

The Council of Mallorca, through its incident viewer, will provide more detailed information progressively throughout the week, in addition to the information panels located on the main access roads, although signs announcing these incidents have already been installed for several days.