Top British comedian Jimmy Carr is heading back to the auditorium in Palma for a one-night peformance on September 1, according to his official website. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow. He last performed in Mallorca a decade ago to a sell-out crowd of all nationalities.

"Jimmy Carr’s brand new live tour, Laughs Funny, is on sale now. Jimmy Carr laughs funny and he wants to make you laugh by being funny. All new material. This is a different show to Jimmy’s Netflix special, Natural Born Killer, which premiered on Netflix last month," says a report on a his official website. he is coming to Palma as part of a European tour.

He is known for his rapid-fire deadpan delivery of one-liners which have been known to offend some people. He began his comedy career in 1997, and he has regularly appeared on television as the host of Channel 4 panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Carr has dual British and Irish citizenship, travels on an Irish passport, has spoken of his pride in having Irish ancestry, and was presented in 2013 with a certificate of Irish heritage in his parents' home city of Limerick by the city's mayor.

Carr lives in North London with his Canadian girlfriend Karoline Copping, a commissioning editor for Channel 5, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2001. Their son was born in 2019.