The anticipation of potential delays and queues at Eurotunnel terminals due to the new EU travel system in October has been downplayed by the head of Eurotunnel, offering reassurance to travelers, including those embarking on the adventurous journey from the UK to Mallorca.

With the requirement for Britons traveling to and from the continent to register fingerprints and a photo at the border, concerns have arisen regarding possible disruptions. However, Yann Leriche, the chief executive of Eurotunnel operator Getlink, has sought to ease these worries. He suggests that while Le Shuttle journeys may take an additional five-to-seven minutes, the implementation of extra lanes and advanced technology will ensure a smooth process.

At key points such as the Port of Dover, Eurostar’s St Pancras terminus in London, and the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, French border police will conduct passport checks as travelers depart the UK. The introduction of the long-awaited EU Entry/Exit system (EES) will see the end of manual passport stamping, requiring citizens from non-EU countries, including the UK, to register their biometric information.

To facilitate this transition, significant investment, approximately £70 million, is being made at Eurotunnel’s Folkestone and Calais sites to establish processing zones. Here, travelers will queue in their vehicles to utilize automatic machines. Leriche envisions a streamlined process where travelers simply step out of their cars, spend a few minutes at the kiosks, and swiftly resume their journey without significant delays.

Acknowledging the need for additional assistance, Eurotunnel plans to recruit 140 new staff to aid passengers during this period of change. The unveiling of new machines at Folkestone and Calais provides a glimpse into the future travel experience for those crossing the channel.

Looking ahead, Leriche speculates on the evolution of high-speed passenger services using the Channel Tunnel, hinting at a potential shift from Eurostar's monopoly to a more diversified landscape. He expresses confidence in the possibility of a doubled direct connection between London and Europe within the next decade.