The town hall's Sala Magna in Soller found itself inadequate on Tuesday evening to accommodate over 100 residents comprising SOS Sóller, a platform advocating for solutions to parking shortages and access overcrowding. During the meeting with Mayor Miquel Nadal and Mobility Councillor Josep Porcel, the platform pressed for "immediate solutions" and urged the implementation of effective measures "within a maximum of three weeks." Residents presented a manifesto, emphasising their demand for parking spaces to be allocated exclusively to residents rather than tourists. This sentiment resonated strongly throughout the meeting, which extended for over two hours.

Representatives from Soller town hall outlined potential short-term solutions, including the establishment of low emission zones or restricted circulation and parking. However, Nadal and Porcel emphasised that these measures "will be informed by external studies we have commissioned," acknowledging that they cannot be implemented until June 2025 regardless.

Over a hundred individuals participated in the inaugural meeting last Thursday of a new citizens' platform established to advocate for the rights of Soller residents to circulate and park freely, enabling them to carry out their personal and professional activities without hindrance. The initiative stems from ongoing discussions saturating social media concerning traffic congestion obstructing access and parking in the municipality. Organisation and activities will be coordinated through social media platforms, alongside a simultaneous petition launched on change.org to garner support.

In recent weeks, the roads in the Serra de Tramuntana, particularly those leading to Soller and Formentor, have experienced severe congestion. Puerto Soller, a key attraction in the Serra de Tramuntana and a highlight for many visitors to Mallorca, has also been particularly affected. Numerous videos and images have circulated depicting the overcrowded roads and influx of vehicles and cyclists in the area over the past few days.

"It's time to embrace a sustainable tourism model, to end overcrowding, prioritise residents and the environment. It's time to halt this situation" said the residents.