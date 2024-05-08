On Wednesday, there was a presentation for what will be the first congress on tourism to be held by the Civil Society Forum in Mallorca; it will be on June 26.

Jaume Garau of the Palma XXI association said. "There is a general feeling that we've gone too far and have to turn back." The congress, it was explained, will encourage social debate about the sustainability of tourism. Even before the high season, it was noted, there are numerous indications of overcrowding in Mallorca.

An aim of the forum and of the congress is to draw up a strategy for a sustainable tourism model that is compatible with the social well-being of the people of the Balearics. Initial work on the document for this strategy includes proposals such as a reduction in the number of hire cars and allocation of part of the tourist tax revenue to a fund for the economic diversification of the islands.

Key issues, the forum believes, include cutting the number of tourist accommodation places, addressing policies for the "commercialisation" of land, the conservation of protected natural spaces, the water cycle, and anchoring in Balearic waters.

One of those attending the presentation, Margalida Ramis of environmentalists GOB, said: "Tourism must decrease." Also in attendance was David Abril, a former member of the Balearic parliament for Més who some years ago wrote a book with the title 'Rethinking Tourism'.