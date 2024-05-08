On Wednesday, President Marga Prohens stated that "the Balearic Islands have reached their limit". The regional government, she added, recognises that there cannot be further growth. She will, therefore, be establishing "open spaces" for dialogue in order to effect a transformation of the islands' tourism model.

Prohens was responding to media questions about protests being planned in the Balearics against tourist overcrowding and about the congestion in places such as Soller, where there has already been a protest and residents have called on the town hall to limit the entry of vehicles.

The president said: "Limits are necessary, not only to preserve the model, economic activity and the Balearics as a destination, but also to make the model compatible with the lives of residents." She added that this is something that "concerns her".

Debate forums will be held, as she doesn't want the government to "make this transformation alone". She prefers to "reach consensus".