Palma certainly isn't the only place in Mallorca where there can be tourist overcrowding. | Jaume Morey
Palma08/05/2024 19:10
On Wednesday, President Marga Prohens stated that "the Balearic Islands have reached their limit". The regional government, she added, recognises that there cannot be further growth. She will, therefore, be establishing "open spaces" for dialogue in order to effect a transformation of the islands' tourism model.
