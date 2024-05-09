According to the Holidu vacation rentals website, the highest average price per day in Spain is in the Balearics.

The average in the Balearics is 352 euros, way ahead of the 217 euros in the second-placed Basque Country. Only one other region has an average price above 200 euros - Catalonia (210). The lowest is 115 euros in Extremadura. The second lowest is 119 euros in the Canary Islands.

Within the Balearics, the price varies greatly. Mallorca, an average of 332 euros, has the lowest; Ibiza's average is 623 euros. The prices, Holidu notes, have little impact on occupancy levels. Menorca is highest at 84%, followed by Mallorca (83%) and then Formentera and Ibiza with 81% and 80% respectively.

For this summer, the average search for stays is seven nights, with the weeks of July 20 to 27 and August 3 to 10 being the most requested. In terms of type of accommodation, houses top the list, followed by villas, apartments and rural homes.

The most sought-after facility is a private pool (55%). Second is air-conditioning (27%), then internet (18%), barbecue (14%) and pet-friendly accommodation (11%).