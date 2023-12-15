According to Munich-based holiday rentals search engine, Holidu, the average price for holiday rentals in Mallorca in 2023 has risen by eleven per cent to 228 euros per night. The forecast is for a further nine per cent increase in 2024. The highest average monthly price this summer was 302 euros per night in August.

Germany has been by far the largest market this year - 55% of bookings - followed by Spain (15%), the UK (six per cent) and the Netherlands and Switzerland both five per cent. Holidu anticipates a similar mix in 2024.

As to holidaymaker preferences, private pools have topped the list this year - 49% - followed by community pools (44%). Air-conditioning, 21%, is third and internet access fourth (20%).

The majority of stays have been for seven nights, with reservations having been made on average 116 days in advance. More bookings have been for four people than for two, these being the two most common group numbers.

A survey by Holidu of owners in Mallorca indicates that 88% expect to match or exceed the number of 2023 bookings next year.