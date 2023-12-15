Germany has been by far the largest market this year - 55% of bookings - followed by Spain (15%), the UK (six per cent) and the Netherlands and Switzerland both five per cent. Holidu anticipates a similar mix in 2024.
As to holidaymaker preferences, private pools have topped the list this year - 49% - followed by community pools (44%). Air-conditioning, 21%, is third and internet access fourth (20%).
The majority of stays have been for seven nights, with reservations having been made on average 116 days in advance. More bookings have been for four people than for two, these being the two most common group numbers.
A survey by Holidu of owners in Mallorca indicates that 88% expect to match or exceed the number of 2023 bookings next year.
