Last Friday, the Energy Challenge took place in the Plaça Major of s'Arenal in Llucmajor. This is an event about environmental protection and alternative energies. More than 400 children from the 5th and 6th classes of primary schools throughout the municipality took part and visited the activities on offer. These included tents with six static bicycles for generating energy and a room in which an expert gave a talk on sustainable mobility. The pupils also found various workshops and activities from different areas of the municipal administration.

Mayor Xisca Lascolas emphasised the great commitment to this event and to environmental policy in general, and the city's participation in this event "for the third consecutive year". About this year's edition, she said that "we have extended participation to schoolchildren from all over the municipality and in an area with great appeal such as the Arenal." Regarding the objectives of the activity, she assured that "we have been working on environmental education in schools for a long time."

The first tent at Llucmajor Town Hall was that of the Ministry of the Environment. The councillor in charge, Pilar Seguí, said on the subject of energy: "Children are the future and they are the first to appreciate this type of event. They understand all the challenges related to climate change in a very natural way." The next area was Entorno Urbano, with games about recycling. Then there was Ecovidrio, with activities to recycle this glass material.

Next to it was the tent of the Mallorca Neta association, which is made up of volunteers who are committed to preserving the natural wealth of the municipality. This was followed by the stand of Ambit Energía, a company specialising in efficient mobility. Next on the programme was the Club Nàutic s'Arenal tent, where the children were given information about the situation of the seabed. The tour was rounded off by the refreshment area, where the children were able to fortify themselves with fresh fruit and water.