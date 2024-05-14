A super yacht fit for a British billionaire cruises around Mallorca

The superyacht, Hampshire II, owned by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been cruising around Mallorca and this afternoon she was off Puerto Portals in Calvia. Hampshire II has an overall length of 78,5 metres.

Up to 14 guests can be accommodated on board the superyacht and she also has accommodation for 23 crew members, including the ship's captain. In the world rankings for largest yachts, the superyacht, Hampshire II, is listed at number 203.

Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe is a British billionaire, chemical engineer, and businessman. Ratcliffe is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the INEOS chemicals group, which he founded in 1998.

In May 2018, Ratcliffe was the richest person in the UK, with a net worth of £21.05 billion. As of May 2023, the Sunday Times Rich List 2023 estimated his net worth at £29.688 billion, making him the second wealthiest figure in the UK. In September 2020, Ratcliffe officially changed his tax residence from Hampshire to Monaco, a move that it is estimated will save him £4 billion in tax.

He does not have a high public profile, and was once described by The Sunday Times as "publicity shy". In February 2024, Ratcliffe became a minority shareholder in the English football club Manchester United and gained control over sporting operations.