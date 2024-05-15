A middle-aged German cyclist died on Wednesday at midday while riding towards the village of Galilea, in Puigpunyent. It seems that the tourist suffered a heart attack while climbing up to the village. The medical staff on the scene were unable to do anything to save his life.The incident took place at around 12.30pm at kilometre point 4.5 on the Ma-1032. A witness alerted 112 that there was a cyclist on the ground who was not moving.
