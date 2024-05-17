In order to prevent uncivic behaviour and promote responsible tourism in Playa de Palma, the town hall and the Council of Mallorca have launched a campaign under the slogan 'Have fun with respect'.

This campaign is aimed directly at German tourists enjoying their holidays in Playa de Palma. Starting this week, and throughout the coming months, the campaign messages will remain visible, in the form of billboards. The message will also be distributed through other channels such as social media.

The initiative is supported by the Playa de Palma Hoteliers' Association and the Palma Beach business association. The campaign was announced by the mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, and the president of the Consell, Llorenç Galmés, during their trip to Berlin for the ITB 2024 fair.

The first deputy mayor, Javier Bonet, stressed that "it is the result of coordination between the institutions" and thanked the Council of Mallorca for its commitment to "working together with the idea of promoting responsible tourism and in favour of Playa de Palma as a destination of quality and excellence".

Bonet recalled the civic ordinance that is in the process of consultation with the associative and sectorial fabric, so that they can incorporate their proposals. The main function of this regulation is to "suppress all those behaviours and attitudes that degrade coexistence", among which he mentioned excessive drinking, vandalism, graffiti, the indiscriminate use of electric scooters and damage to street furniture.

The island's councillor for tourism, José Marcial Rodríguez, has set as his first objective "to raise awareness of the need to promote civic behaviour so that everyone can enjoy the destination and the environment in a climate of good coexistence and mutual respect".