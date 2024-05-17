Thanksfully for the air traffic controllers at Palma airport, there was no buzzing the tower, "Maverick-style" and the Mission Impossible star brought his aircraft into land with skill and the headed for the private jet terminal. Staff must have been amazed to see the Top-Gun star descend from the aircraft. Tom Cruise learnt to fly shortly before making his first Top Gun film and he is now considered to be an ace-pilot.
He had come to Palma to scout for possible movie locations with Mexican film director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu. The two then headed to Alcudia marina where they boarded a sailing yacht for a weekend of cruising around the north of the island.
If Tom Cruise made a movie on Mallorca it would be the icing on the cake for the local film industry. It would also put the island firmly on the map as a movie shoot location venue. After spending the weekend it was then back to Palma and his beloved Hondajet.
Biggin Hill, where Tom Cruise flew from, his a former Battle of Britain fighter base which has now been transformed into a private jet centre. Tom Cruise spends a lot of time filming in Britain which has now become his second home.
