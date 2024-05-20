On Monday last week, National Police in Palma arrested a young woman for allegedly abandoning her son, a minor, at home. The incident came to light when police received multiple calls reporting a small child dangerously leaning over a balcony. Responding officers were informed by several citizens that they had frequently seen the child at risk of falling and throwing toys from the balcony.

A witness indicated that such incidents were common and that the child often spent extended periods alone. The officers knocked on the apartment door multiple times but received no response. They eventually entered the apartment through an adjoining courtyard. Inside, they found the child in the living room, throwing objects on the floor, and observed that the house was extremely dirty and untidy.

After a few minutes, the child's aunt arrived, unaware that the child had been left alone. She contacted the child's grandmother, who also came to the house. The grandmother persistently tried to reach the child's mother. When the mother finally answered and arrived at the scene, she exhibited an aggressive and nervous demeanor, threatening and assaulting the officers while claiming, "He is my son, and I do what I want." Given the circumstances, the police arrested the woman on charges of abandoning a minor.