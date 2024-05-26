It is a year since elections returned the Partido Popular to power in the Balearics. The presidency of Marga Prohens has been marked by similar issues to those that faced Francina Armengol. Two of these - the housing crisis and tourist overcrowding - seem only to have intensified over the past twelve months. They were reasons for an estimated 10,000 people having demonstrated in Palma on Saturday.

Prohens rejects the idea that the PP have performed a sudden about-turn on overcrowding.

"We had realised this before and that is why we proposed measures in our electoral programme. Maybe it's that we are being listened to more, now that we are in government. We are at a turning point and we need data, not perceptions. We could pursue a transformation of the tourism model alone, with the legitimacy of the ballot box, but it is important that civil society participates in the listening process.

"Tourism must be managed so that it once again translates into well-being for residents. Over the last 15 years, this region has lost GDP per capita, and tourism success does not translate into well-being for the citizens. We are growing only in volume. It is now time to make this turn, even if we are late. Over the previous eight years there had been growth of 115,000 accommodation places and illegal supply has intensified in various ways.

"We have to change the paradigm and stop thinking about more or less. The volume model has come to an end: you cannot grow more in volume, but in value. The model of growing in volume has reached its limit."

President Prohens and the Balearic tourism minister, Jaume Bauzá, have regularly referred to the increase of 115,000 beds during the eight years of the Armengol administrations. But should there not be shared political responsibility? The 2012 tourism law introduced by a PP minister, Carlos Delgado, permitted floors to be added to hotels. Did this not encourage greater numbers?

The president insists that this was at a time when the situation was different. "There was no talk of saturation. Furthermore, the law facilitated greater private investment in transforming hotels in terms of quality and sustainability. The responsibility for the 115,000 places lies with whoever created them, with the aggravating factor that the infrastructure did not adapt to this growth: wastewater treatment plants, park and ride facilities, accesses to Palma, the secondary road network, public transport .. everything."

Without specifying the responsibility, it is commonly understood to refer to a liberalisation of holiday letting introduced by a Més minister for tourism, Biel Barceló. It might also be noted that Barceló could have declined an extension to provisions of the Delgado law as they applied to hotel modernisation. This was optional and stayed in place until 2017.

Last Wednesday, Prohens presided over the first meeting of what she hopes will be grand social pact for the transformation of the tourism model. It has been suggested that there should be a similar pact for housing. She accepts that this could be an approach.

"It is not problem that can be fixed in one year or during this term of office. There were eight years of anti-housing policy, with skyrocketing prices and interventionist measures that have not worked.

"We have lowered taxes such as those on property transfers and inheritances. This has already benefited many families. We have approved a decree of urgent measures that has already activated 700 housing projects and we are finalising the transfer of public land (from town halls) so that developers can create housing for rent. In addition, there is the Safe Rental programme for empty homes and at affordable prices.

"I am not going to limit rent prices. In Catalonia (where price limits have been introduced), the supply of properties to rent has become limited, while illegal supply is growing. This plan has failed in Catalonia, as has the same sort of plan in Berlin."

In general terms on housing: "Much more will be needed, especially with regard to simplifying procedures."