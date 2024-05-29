TUI accept that there is no room to grow more in terms of the number of holidaymakers, Ebel recognising that there will be another record this summer. The tour operator expects to bring around two million tourists to the Balearics this season, five per cent more than last year.
Obviously aware of the complaints about overcrowding, Ebel believes that the principal reason for these is holiday-let growth. "Putting it bluntly, the main targets of the complaints are Airbnb and similar platforms." Tourist apartments have come to pose "great challenges".
"These are not protests against tourism, but rather protests calling for responsible tourism that is also economically successful for local people."
On the housing problems in the Balearics and the Canaries, Ebel is of the view that the reason for the increase in housing prices is that "many foreigners have bought properties on the islands in order to rent them out to tourists." "Tour packages are not the problem."
I can only speak for Palma as that's where I spend most of my time when on the island but the difference in crowding that I experience in the centre when there are ships in port and when there aren't is huge. Cruisers form pedestrian blockades on the main streets of Palma and in certain avenues it's almost impossible to get through. But on days when there are no cruisers in town, it's much easier and more pleasant to be in the centre. Unless cruisers contribute significantly to Palma's economy, and the reports are that they don't, I would vote to deny access to cruise ships of more than 2000 passengers and to reduce their visits.