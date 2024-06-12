In recent days, a number of violent incidents are said to have occurred in Arenal. These have involved residents looking for Algerians and attacking them.
Violence on the streets of Arenal
The trouble in Son Gotleu has moved to Arenal
Also in News
- Palma Airport reopens after flooding; passengers told to check with their airlines
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
- British tourist fined for damage to a Magalluf hotel
- Important reminder for Britons flying to Mallorca
2 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
“Residents” being the operative word.
There's only one safe course of action for the Algerians and that is to leave the island quickly. Residents have clearly had their fill of this group and want them gone. They're going to need to find another land of milk and honey.