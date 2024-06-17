Far-left Spanish party Podemos announced today that it will present a motion in Congress which, among other things, aims to promote a legislative reform that limits the purchase of homes by non-residents and that no more licences will be granted until 1 January 2028. This was announced by the Secretary of Organisation and spokesperson for Podemos, Pablo Fernández, at a press conference in which he explained that, with this initiative, they intend to tackle the problem of the growing “touristification” in our country.

Podemos proposes that a moratorium be established on tourist housing so that no licences are granted until 1 January 2028 and that environmental protection rules be imposed to limit access to and use of certain natural areas, among other measures. The leader of Podemos has stressed that they are presenting this motion “in the face of the inaction” of the Government and Pedro Sánchez in the face of the problem of access to housing, as a result, he said, of the growing “touristification” of the country.

In the Balearics there has been talk about seeking to ban non-residents from buying homes or establishing a qualification period of residence on the islands before being able to buy. But without EU regulatory change a ban would not be possible. But the PSOE socialists will be calling on the EU to adopt specific measures so that island regions like the Balearics can have specific legislation to regulate the purchase and sale of second homes - prohibition, in other words.

Party member, Mercedes Garrido, who is a member of the Balearic parliament, accepted that a lack of housing is not a problem that is exclusive to the Balearics. There is a similar situation across Europe, but it is "more aggravated in places with very significant demographic pressure, as is the case in the Balearics".

The PSOE socialists will also be looking for tougher regulations that oblige websites to obtain evidence of relevant licences in order to advertise holiday rentals. As it is, a regulation was approved a few months ago making it mandatory for websites to ask for permits.