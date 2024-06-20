Spanish airline, Vueling, has been fined 28,000 euros for giving a woman in a low-cut body-suit the cold shoulder and not allowing her to board one of their flights because she was not dressed appropriately. The woman was about to board a flight from Palma to Barcelona when she received a dressing down by airline staff.
Woman in low-cut body suit has the last laugh on airline in Palma
Vueling ordered to pay 28,000 euros
