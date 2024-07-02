The president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Javier Sanz, admitted on Monday that the redevelopment of the Paseo Marítimo in Palma will not be completed until April or May 2025. The original schedule was for completion in October 2024, so the works will run on for six months at the least.

He explained that the first phase will definitively be completed on Monday next week, July 8; traffic will be opened between Avenida Argentina and the Auditorium.

The second phase, which relates to the central reservation of the road, began a month ago and will continue until December.

This will overlap with phase three, which refers to the works to be carried out next to the sea. This third phase will begin after the summer, and it is this which will last until April or May next year.