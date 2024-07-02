The president of the Balearic Ports Authority, Javier Sanz, admitted on Monday that the redevelopment of the Paseo Marítimo in Palma will not be completed until April or May 2025. The original schedule was for completion in October 2024, so the works will run on for six months at the least.
Completion of Palma Paseo Marítimo works delayed by six months
Originally scheduled to have finished in October this year
