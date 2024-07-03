Figures from the Tax Agency in the Balearics indicate that there are more people with declared minimum incomes of 600,000 euros per year than ever before.
More rich people in the Balearics than ever
Fewer people with annual incomes under 12,000 euros
Also in News
- Emergency declared on Ryanair flight bound for Palma from Dublin
- British tourists will be “tracked” while on holiday in Mallorca
- Mallorca ambassador Sir Bradley Wiggins has “lost” his Mallorca home
- Mallorca restaurants losing clients, tourists tighten their belts
- Mallorca hotelier - "I wouldn't go to a place where I perceived there to be animosity towards tourists"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.