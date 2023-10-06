These two municipalities, along with Bunyola (37,095) and Puigpunyent (36,886), are among the top 100 in Spain with the highest incomes. In the case of Valldemossa, the income is almost half that of Spain's wealthiest municipality - Pozuelo de Alarcón in Madrid with 80,243 euros. Nationally, Matadepera in Catalonia is second with 69,511 euros.
Calvia is fifth on the list with 34,714 euros. Sant Joan de Labritja in Ibiza, sixth, is the wealthiest municipality on the other islands.
The lowest average income in Mallorca is in Capdepera - 23,549 euros. In Spain it is Higuera de Vargas (Extremadura) with 12,737 euros.
Valldemossa typically heads the list of wealthiest municipalities. There are different studies of income - those of the Tax Agency and the National Statistics Institute.
