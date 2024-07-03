The Guardia Civil's Judicial Police, investigating the death of 45-year-old Irish tourist Michael Grant in Magalluf on Monday morning, have concluded that there was no hit-and-run.
Police ruling out homicide as cause of the death of Irish tourist in Magalluf
No evidence of there having been a hit-and-run
